HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead after a burnt body was discovered in the middle of an alleyway in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police said officers responded to a fire in an alleyway behind 515 N 21st Ave. just before 1 a.m. Monday. Once they arrived, they reportedly found a body in the fire.

“Engine 5 is on scene reference to a human body on fire,” said a 911 dispatcher. “It’s going to be the alleyway of Dixie Highway and Fillmore Street.”

“Copy that, just to confirm, you said it’s a human body on fire?” said the first responder.

“That’s affirmative. Engine 5 is still on scene. It’s currently on fire,” said the dispatcher.

Officials said homicide detectives and fire investigators were dispatched to the scene to begin an investigation, which shut down the surrounding area for nearly six hours.

The location where the body was found is near train tracks and several industrial businesses. Live video footage of the scene showed charred remains where the body was found.

The body remains have been removed from the scene.

The victim has not been identified. It is unclear what led up to their death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4567. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or email hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

