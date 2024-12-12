POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Pompano Beach after a shooting left one person dead.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the area of Northeast 10th Street and 11th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

According to fire rescue, once crews found the victim, they were transported to Broward Health North, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The victim’s age or name has not been released.

Deputies have not released a description of a suspect.

