DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike near Griffin Road in Davie has left a woman dead and eight others injured and closed all the southbound lanes.

Davie, Plantation, Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the crash on Tuesday afternoon.

FHP said the crash involved a passenger van and a semi-tractor trailer.

7Skyforce hovered over the crash scene and captured officials using the jaws of life tool to extricate at least three people from a white van.

The victims, including an infant, were transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Memorial Regional Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

A female victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to FHP.

Traffic is being diverted on Exit 53 into US441 as the investigation continues. The southbound lanes are closed.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route such as Interstate 95 or University Drive.

