PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died and four others are injured after a crash in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to the crash scene on US-27 and Pines Boulevard.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where four vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles is badly damaged.

According to officials, one of the injured was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with severe injuries.

UPDATE: Northbound US-27 at Pines Boulevard will be closed down due to an on-going traffic investigation. Traffic will be redirected by officers on scene. https://t.co/WhUw6lzIah — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 6, 2024 Twitter/X

Pembroke Pines Police said Northbound US-27 will be closed down due to the crash. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and will be detoured.

The southbound lanes of US-27 remain open.

