DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat burst into flames at a Dania Beach marina, leaving a man dead and sending four others to the hospital, officials said.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the incident happened near 4470 Ravenswood Road at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The marina is Nautical Ventures Marina & Service Center, which is located just west of Interstate 95 and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

A man said he was riding his bicycle nearby when he heard an explosion, and it almost knocked him off his bike.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and encountered heavy flames and smoke billowing from a parked boat that had just been delivered to the marina.

The 50-foot vessel was on a trailer when it ignited, and officials said it was supposed to be presented in an upcoming boat show.

The dark billowing smoke could be seen from miles away. Cellphone video captured the smoke from the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

Officials said the boat ignited while it was being refueled.

A man who works at a different boat yard said fiberglass may be to blame for the fire.

Area resident Russell Kennedy told 7News described what he saw after first responders arrived.

“They did gather together, and they just kept showing up, and one young lady, unfortunately, I saw her break down, and she had to sit down,” he said. “She was obviously in tears, I mean, not knowing, obviously, maybe even just a simple friend.”

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze. They are currently working to ensure there are no hotspots.

Paramedics pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene.

7Skyforce and cellphone video captured crews placing a patient into an ambulance and leaving the scene.

Crews transported two of the surviving victims to Broward Health Medical Center and the two others to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for blast injuries and burns. The extent of these injuries is unknown.

A 7News crew encountered several employees who have been trying to enter the marina and have been unable to do so.

Authorities have shut down Anglers Avenue at 42nd Street, right outside the marina. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Law enforcement and the state fire marshal are investigating the incident.

