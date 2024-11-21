POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died and four others, including three Pompano Beach firefighters, were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach, at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday

Investigators said three of their firefighters were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

In another car, one person died, while another was rushed Pompano Beach Fire Rescue in critical condition. It’s unclear which one was the driver.

Video shows the front-end of a fire truck completely demolished, as well as a large hauling truck with extensive damage.

It remains unclear what caused the crash and whether or not the Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crew was on a call at the time.

Officials are diverting traffic in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.