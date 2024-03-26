POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 16-year-old has died and three others have been rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting, located in the area of 1800 Block of Dr. MLK Boulevard, just after 5 p.m., Monday.

According to officials, a teen was suffering from a gunshot wound when deputies arrived.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Three others were also shot and transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

It is unclear if the shooter is out there or whether the shooter is one of the three people that were shot.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

