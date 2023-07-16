LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight drive-by shooting in a Lauderhill neighborhood left one person dead and left three others injured, police said.

The Lauderhill Police Department received calls for help after reports about several people being shot after a party along the 3100 block of Northwest Second Street, just before 11:30 p.m., Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered four adult gunshot wound victims.

Investigators said the victims were standing in the front yard when a black Dodge Charger pulled up to the residence, and the occupants began shooting out of the vehicle. The vehicle then fled eastbound on Northwest Second Street toward Northwest 31st Avenue.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units transported two of the victims to Broward Health Hospital in Fort Lauderdale with injuries that were not life-threatening. The third victim was grazed in the lower back and treated at the scene, and the fourth victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As of Sunday afternoon, police have not identified the victims.

Crime scene investigators placed more than 50 markers for the shell casings from the barrage of gunfire.

“I saw about 30 shots on the ground,” said a witness.

The deceased victim’s body was taken away from the scene Sunday morning, leaving friends looking for answers and investigators tracking down the shooter.

“My mom called me to say somebody came and shot up my house. I came rushing, I just see my best friend in the yard, dead, like this is crazy man, it’s crazy,” said a friend of the victim.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

If you have any information on this incident or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

