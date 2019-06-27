1 dead, 3 injured after crash in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a bad early morning crash that left one dead in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units responded to the three-car crash along North Dixie Highway and East Commercial Boulevard, just after midnight, Thursday.

Officials said two occupants from one of the vehicles had to be extricated and were transported to the hospital, where one later succumbed to their injuries.

Two victims from another car involved in the crash were also transported to the hospital as trauma alerts.

The driver behind the wheel of the third vehicle did not sustain any injuries, according to rescue officials.

The crash temporarily forced the southbound lanes of North Dixie Highway to shut down but the roadway has since reopened.

7News cameras captured two badly damaged Nissan Altimas and debris all over the road.

An officer pointed out that one of the large pieces of debris sitting at the intersection is an engine from one of the cars.

