1 dead, 3 hurt after violent multi-vehicle crash in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and three others are in the hospital after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police and fire rescue units were dispatched to the scene along University Drive and Northwest 25th Court at around midnight.

Officials said the crash involved three vehicles; a pickup truck and two sedans.

Two people were ejected from the pickup truck and were rushed to Broward General Hospital with serious injuries.

A third person sustained minor injuries and was taken to Westside Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Rescue crews pronounced a passenger from one of the sedans dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes of University Drive are being affected as crews work to clear the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

