LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on Thursday morning ended with a car in flames, leaving one person dead and several other injured in Lauderhill.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:24 a.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of Northwest 31st Avenue near Northwest 14th Street. Live video footage showed glass and debris scattered on the street, with evidence markers all over the crash site.

Lauderhill Police responded to a 911 call and found a crash involving a silver Chevrolet sedan and a blue Mercedes sedan. One man in the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the Broward Health Medical Center. Three adults that occupied the Mercedes were also transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Footage from the scene showed the blue vehicle engulfed in flames, with firefighters rescuing a woman from the burning vehicle.

Surveillance video from a nearby convenience store showed the Chevrolet travelling north on 31st Avenue as it attempted to turn, when, suddenly, the blue Mercedes slammed into the sedan. The manager of that store helped the woman who was trapped inside the blue Mercedes as they rushed out with a fire extinguisher.

Witnesses said they heard a loud noise, comparing the sound to a bomb. One person said the incident looked like “pure chaos.”

“The guy who works here, he ran into the store, got the fire extinguisher,” said a witness. “He was [using the extinguisher] but the [fire] wouldn’t go out.”

The manager who helped the woman said one officer in particular was a hero. Earlier video footage showed a Lauderhill Police officer using a baton to shatter a car window while assisting fire rescue in extracting the occupants.

“He dragged someone out,” said the convenience store manager. “He’s a bigger hero than me. If it were me, that’s what I would’ve wanted someone else to do. “

In a separate incident, a crash in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood damaged the New Solid Rock M.B. Church. Two vehicles smashed into the side of the building, causing significant damage.

Traffic Homicide investigators and Crime Scene Investigations are on the scene as they continue their investigation in Lauderhill.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.