FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, leaving one person dead and sending three others to the hospital, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the triple shooting along the 600 block of Cypress Creek Road, at around 5:05 a.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured a black Honda Civic riddled with bullets and several evidence markers on the ground, as K-9 units and officers swarmed the busy road.

“You never know, when you go out of your house, if you’re ever going to come back,” said a man who lives in the area “Sometimes here it’s kind of dangerous.”

Investigators said first responders arrived at the scene to find three men inside the bullet-riddled Civic suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported all three men to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of them was pronounced dead.

Detectives said a fourth victim, who was not struck by gunfire was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Neighbors were left in shock.

“I wish stuff like this won’t happen anymore,” said the area resident who spoke with 7News.

Police have not disclosed the victims’ identities or specified the conditions of the surviving victims, as they continue their search for the person or people responsible.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

