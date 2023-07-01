OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and two others were rushed to the hospital following a fiery crash in Oakland Park, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the overnight wreck along the 2100 block of Northwest 39th Street, early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m., investigators said, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a single-vehicle traffic crash with injuries in front of a fire station.

Responding deputies arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames with the windows blown out.

Oakland Park Fire Chief Stephen Krivjanik said firefighters heard the moment of impact.

“It was discovered by our firefighters hearing a noise coming outside and seeing the vehicle sit in the apron and on fire, and of course, calling it in and getting everybody to start taking care of the patients,” he said.

Firefighters said two people were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries and burns. The third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash.

