LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting that left one woman dead and two other victims injured in Lauderhill prompted a swift response by officers.

Lauderhill Police and fire rescue arrived at the scene of the shooting at 5600 NW 28th St., Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the woman’s body lay on the sidewalk.

The two victims that were injured in the shooting were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the shooting and are searching for a vehicle that fled the area.

