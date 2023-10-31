LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting that left one woman dead and two other victims injured in Lauderhill prompted a swift response by officers.

Lauderhill Police and fire rescue arrived at the scene of the shooting at 5600 NW 28th St., Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the woman’s body lay on the sidewalk.

At the scene, officers were around a black SUV.

The driver of the SUV, police said, jumped out of the vehicle with his gun and fled the scene.

The two victims that were injured in the shooting were transported to the hospital for treatment.

7News cameras captured one of the victims on a gurney arriving at the hospital who was hit either on the foot or his leg. The second victim was said to be under 18 years old.

Their conditions are not known or if they were with the woman who was killed.

Neighbors in the area told 7News they heard the shooting.

“It sound like, like, grenades, like rapid fire,” said a neighbor

“You can’t even walk out the door no more without hearing gunshots and drama and negativity, I pray for the whole community,” said a neighbor.

The car has since been towed away.

No identifications or a motive has been disclosed as police continue to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.