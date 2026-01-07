MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and two others are injured after shots rang out at a gas station in Miramar, Tuesday evening.

According to Miramar Police, authorities responded to the chaos in the area of Southwest 75th Avenue.

Authorities say an individual walked up to a Mercedes that was parked at a pump before an argument broke out between two people. They both exchanged gunfire moments later.

“An individual walked up to the car. There was a verbal altercation and then there was an exchange of gunfire…We believe there is one other person who ran from the scene and he could assist us in this investigation,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Janice Mcintosh.

One person was killed and a second person ran away after being shot. He was reportedly picked up and taken to a hospital by a friend, according to officials.

A third person, an innocent bystander, was also hit and transported to the hospital. They are expected to be OK, officials say.

Officers closed off the surrounding streets at a Sunoco gas station across from North Perry Airport as they held their long guns and canvassed the nearby area.

It’s unclear if the two individuals involved in the shooting knew each other.

7News cameras were rolling as investigators searched for clues around the Mercedes that was parked at one of the pumps.

The vehicle appeared to have possible bullet holes on its side as well as possible bullet holes near the pump.

Several officers were also seen at two nearby convenience stores as they continue investigating this incident.

