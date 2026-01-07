MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - An altercation at the pump escalated into gunfire at a gas station in Miramar, leaving one person dead and sending two others to the hospital, police said

According to Miramar Police, authorities responded to the chaos at the Sunoco station in the area of Southwest 75th Avenue, across from North Perry Airport.

Investigators said an individual walked up to a black Mercedes-Benz sedan that was parked at a pump before an argument broke out between two people.

“An individual walked up to the car. There was an altercation, a verbal altercation, and then there was an exchange of gunfire,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Janice McIntosh.

Officials said one of the injured victims was picked up and taken to a hospital by a friend.

A third person, an innocent bystander, was also hit and transported to the hospital. They are expected to be OK, officials said.

Officers closed off surrounding streets as they held their long guns and canvassed the nearby area.

It’s unclear whether or not the two individuals involved in the shooting knew each other.

7News cameras were rolling as investigators searched for clues around the Mercedes that was parked at one of the pumps.

The vehicle appeared to have possible bullet holes on its side. Possible bullet holes were also visible near the pump.

Police said they would like to speak with another person who fled the scene on foot.

“We believe there is one other person who ran from the scene, and he could assist us in this investigation,” said McIntosh. “We’re asking everyone, if they see something, you know, they hear something, to call the Miramar Police. We are still looking for someone who we believe can assist us in this investigation.”

Several officers were seen at two nearby convenience stores, as they continue to investigate this incident.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

