HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and two others were injured following a shooting in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 5800 block of McKinley Street, just before 5 p.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce captured multiple Hollywood Police cruisers on the roadway in front of the home.

Fire rescue officials said they transported the two surviving victims to the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

It remains unclear how the shooting transpired and whether or not anyone is in custody.

