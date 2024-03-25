NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in North Lauderdale that left a man dead and sent two others to the hospital.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, shots rang out at Players Sports Bar & Grill, located along the 5200 block of North State Road 7, at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said the three victims took themselves to two different area hospitals with gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead.

Officials said the other patients suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

