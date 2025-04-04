FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a shooting at a home in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of gunfire at 4520 Twin Lakes Blvd. Friday morning and found two people shot outside the home. Officers then entered the home and discovered a third person who had also been shot.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were transported to a nearby hospital.

Police are working to determine what led to the shooting.

No information about the victims’ ages or identities has been released.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.