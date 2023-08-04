PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a single-engine Cessna plane crashed on the east side of North Perry Airport around 12 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue could be seen removing three people from the plane, even administering chest compressions to one person who was being loaded in to an ambulance.

The plane’s tail number is listed at N697FL, which, according to the flight tracking website Flight Aware, is registered to the Aeroflyin Corp. based in Pembroke Pines.

Officers are assisting with a plane crash at North Perry Airport. The crash occurred on North Perry Airport property and did not affect any homes, businesses, our roadways outside of the airport.



The scene remains active while Fire-Rescue and airport personnel investigate. pic.twitter.com/b4ajE1jc18 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 4, 2023

According to flight records, the plane last took off on Tuesday, August 1, from the Orlando Executive Airport just before 5 p.m., traveling just over 90 minutes to North Perry Airport where it landed just before 6:30 p.m.

