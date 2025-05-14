HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One woman is dead and two others are hospitalized after a fire erupted in an apartment in Hollywood, according to officials.

Officers responded to reports of an apartment fire along the 400 block of Ocean Drive just after 3:00a.m. Wednesday.

“I opened my door, ran out on top of my roof, and looked and saw smoke emerging from the bottom of my building,” said a neighbor.

Officials arrived at the scene, where the first floor of the building was engulfed in flames— there they located a father with injuries asking for help as his son and his son’s grandmother were trapped inside.

Fire crews managed to get the fire under control while bringing the grandmother and her grandson from a window of the two-story apartment complex.

The father was able to escape from the structure on his own and is being treated at Memorial Regional for smoke inhalation burns.

The grandmother and child, however, suffered the most severe injuries. According to fire rescue, the juvenile and grandmother were transported as trauma alerts to Memorial Regional, with the child later being transported to Miami Burn Center.

7News spoke with a Good Samaritan who recounted the moments he realized his building was on fire.

The man said when he noticed the fire spewing from his building, he rushed to warn his neighbors, urging everyone to exit the building, and even rescuing a dog in the process.

“I went to each one of my neighbors, banged on their doors, and made sure they would wake up and escorted them out. Jumped through his window, get his dog out,” said the man.

The neighbor whose dog was rescued said he’s very grateful.

“He knows I work overnight, and he knows my dog is at home, so he literally breaks through my bathroom window and saves my dog, man. I read the message, I called him, and he was like, ‘Your dog’s good. It’s all good, thank God, man. You’ve got good neighbors; it’s super important,” said a man.

The man said he’s no hero. He was just happy to help and be a good neighbor.

“I’m just a good neighbor, man. I’m not really looking for heroism,” said the man.

The man also told 7News that the young boy didn’t survive the flames. 7News is waiting for confirmation from officials regarding this information.

“Five people stay there,” said a man. “Three adults, two kids. Like I said, I don’t know what happened to the women. I just know what happened to the kid and the dad. The dad’s just fine; the little boy didn’t make it.”

According to officials, the grandmother succumbed to her injuries.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the other victims’ conditions are currently unclear.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

