NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man died and an officer was transported to the hospital after a deputy-involved shooting took place in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call near the 1700 block of South State Road 7 shortly before 8 a.m., Saturday.

Deputies encountered an adult male suspect. The suspect took out a firearm and fired at deputies, grazing one of the deputies in the head. Deputies then returned fire, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The deputy who was struck was also transported to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area of South State Road 7 between Southwest 17th Street and Bailey Road.

