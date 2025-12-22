LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died and another is recovering in the hospital after shots rang out in a neighborhood in Lauderhill, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene on Monday afternoon near 5638 NW 27 Court where authorities could be seen searching for clues.

According to Lauderhill Police, officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound on the sidewalk upon arriving to the scene. Another man was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a nearby residence.

Both men were treated by paramedics before being transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Officials say one of the men was pronounced deceased at the hospital and the other remains in stable condition as of late Monday night.

Authorities say there is no known motive for the shooting and there are no known suspects in custody.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

