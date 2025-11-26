POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and another was wounded after a shooting in Pompano Beach, according to authorities.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies received reports of gunfire near the 600 block of West Sample Road, at around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the individual to a nearby hospital, where the victim was later pronounced dead.

Deputies later learned a second person had also been shot and was taken to a hospital by another individual before first responders arrived.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

