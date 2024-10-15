MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and another is recovering in the hospital after a double shooting in Miramar.

Around 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, Miramar Police received several Shot Spotters alerts and 911 calls pertaining to a shooting at the 6200 block of Miramar Parkway.

“Caller advised they heard five or six gunshots. Nothing seen and now I’m getting a call […] someone has been shot,” was heard over Broadcastify police scanner.

It appears the shooting all unfolded in front of a Dunkin’ Donuts inside a plaza.

Officers said that when they arrived. they found shell casings and a pool of blood pointing to the incident, but shortly after and a few blocks north, near 411 and Northwest 23 Street, they found a man in the backseat of a BMW who had been shot several times.

“When officers arrived at scene, they discovered shell casings in the parking lot, however, they were not able to locate any victims,” said Sergeant Tiffany Roy with Miramar Police.

The man, whose identity has not been released, would succumb to his injuries.

“We have a Black male in the back seat of a black BMW with multiple gunshot wounds,” radioed an officer.

“A second call was also in the area of the 2200 block of State Road 7 with another adult male victim who that we can confirm at this time is deceased,” said Sgt. Tiffany Roy.

At the scene, a person was seen sitting on the ground as police looked in and around the vehicle but police said no one was taken into custody and those that were at the scene were witnesses or potentially friends of the victims and are cooperating.

At the same time, another victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, showed up at an area hospital. It’s unclear if he drove himself there or was driven.

“We don’t have all the information at this time, we are believing that it occurred at the location behind and then from there, the involved parties must have left. One ended up at the hospital and the second victim, as I said, is at the 2200 block of State Road 7,” said Sgt. Tiffany Roy.

The investigation stretched into day break as frantic family and friends of the involved parties arrived at the scene searching for answers as detectives piece together this puzzle.

Family members spoke with 7News and said that they were all at a party last night and are now trying to wrap their heads around what unfolded, which claimed the life of their loved one.

Miramar Police said there is no immediate threat to the public and will work to identity the victims.

