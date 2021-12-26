FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead outside of a bar in Fort Lauderdale.

According to investigators, the incident took place at the 800 block of Northeast 62nd Street, outside of Take 1 Lounge, at around 5 a.m., Sunday.

Responding Fort Lauderdale Police officers found a man in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene

A second victim was found with injuries that were not life-threatening. They were transported to Broward Health North.

Detectives said the first victim was in an altercation with an unknown subject when he was shot.

The second victim was not involved and was struck by a stray bullet.

Police have identified the deceased victim as Bernie Jean, a resident of the city of Pompano Beach.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

