1 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead and sent another to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest 21st Avenue and Fourth Street, just before 11:45 p.m., Saturday.

According to detectives, multiple shots were fired from a dark blue sedan, striking the victims.

Responding deputies located one of the men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed him to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials later identified that victim as 37-year-old Izell Williams.

Authorities said a neighbor took the surviving victim to Broward Health North before deputies arrived at the scene. His injury is not life-threatening.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

