HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A person is dead and another is injured after a car collided into them in a Hollywood parking lot.

Hollywood Police officers responded to the shopping area near North 66th Avenue and Taft Street on Wednesday night.

The victims were rushed to the hospital. One of them succumbed to their injuries. The second victim’s condition remains unknown as of late Thursday afternoon.

Detectives say the driver remained in the area.

