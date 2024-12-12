POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in Pompano Beach after a shooting left one person dead.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue arrived at the scene in the area of the 11000 block of Northeast 10th Street, Thursday afternoon.

According to fire rescue, once crews found the male victim, he was transported to Broward Health North, where he succumbed to their injuries.

The victim’s age or name has not been released.

Another male victim was taken to the hospital in a private car. That man’s condition is unknown.

Deputies have not released a description of a suspect nor details on what led to this shooting.

