PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a crash along Interstate 75 in Pembroke Pines that left one person and another with serious injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Pembroke Pines Police officers responded to the crash along the northbound lanes of the highway near the Sheridan Street exit, Saturday morning.

According to police, two victims were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital. One of the victims did not survive the crash.

Update # 2: Please be advised westbound I 75 @ Sheridan street has reopened and is safe for travel. https://t.co/vC9rrpYmWX — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 4, 2021

The crash led to several road closures in the area. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

