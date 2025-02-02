DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a home and left one person dead in Deerfield Beach Sunday morning.

Fire crews were seen working to put out the flames pouring from a home at 951 Northeast 50th Street and 10th Avenue off of North Dixie Highway.

Brian Sautter woke up to the sound of smoke alarms and the sight of flames at around 2:15 a.m. According to residents, the home is broken up into multiple apartments occupied by different people.

“I got up and opened the door and noticed it was all smoke in the house,” said Bryan Sautter, another resident. “Now, my other roommate opened my other roommate’s door and saw a lot of flames. So it obviously started in that room, and I’m not sure how it spread, if it spread throughout the whole house, but there is a lot of damage.”

Andre McCray happened to be outside the house at the time when his girlfriend first called for help. Witnessing the blaze unfold, he ran back in to try and save his roommates.

“All I know is she told me she heard screaming. So, I just went to the room to go try and save them,” he said. “It’s really foggy. I see black smoke, I bust the door open; all I see is fire and smoke. So I went to the kitchen to get water. I went to the bathroom to get water. I turned the sink on. I went back and forth into the kitchen. I got a hose to try and spray it down. I did the best I could.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were able to contain the blaze in under 20 minutes. The house, however, sustained severe damage, leaving seven residents displaced. The Red Cross is working with them to find shelter.

Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man was killed in the fire. The body was seen being removed from the home by investigators.

The inside of the home was completely destroyed.

BSO informed 7News an additional tenant was hospitalized and is in recovery.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

