HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after being murdered by the father of her children, according to police.

Hallandale Beach Police responded to the home on Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. after being tipped off of a suspicious incident at a daycare where two children had not been picked up by their parents.

The two children, ages 8 and 9, were picked up by another family member who told police they were worried about seeing the family’s vehicle parked at the children’s home.

That family member also informed police about the children’s parents history of domestic disputes.

Upon entry to the home, officers discovered a deceased female, identified as Delfina Perez, the mother of the children, in the bathroom. She had severe injuries and was said to be 20 weeks pregnant. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In another room, officers discovered the father, Victor Chavez Sr., in the bedroom lethargic and unresponsive. He was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

After he recovered in the hospital, Chavez Sr. confessed to officers of committing the murder of the woman and attempting suicide.

He was arrested and faces two counts of murder.

Chavez Sr. appeared in court on Sunday where a judge denied him bond.

Officials said the children are safe.

Loved ones said they wish to bury Perez’s body in her native country of Guatemala.

The family has created a GoFundMe to support the children. To donate, click here.

