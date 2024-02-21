HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police cars surrounded a Hollywood neighborhood after a shooting left one person dead and another hospitalized.

The bullets were shot in the area of North 24th Avenue and Pershing Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Around 6 a.m., authorities appeared to be focused on a vehicle riddled with bullets as they searched and marked the crime scene.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene while another was transported to the hospital.

A resident who lives nearby described the shooting like “living in a war zone.”

The Hollywood Police Department has been contacted for more information.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.