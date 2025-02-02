DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Flames tore through a house in Deerfield Beach, leaving a man dead, sending another victim to the hospital and leaving more than a dozen residents without a place to call home, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews were seen working to put out the flames pouring from a home at Northeast 50th Street and 10th Avenue, off of North Dixie Highway, Sunday morning.

Ring surveillance video from a home across the street shows heavy smoke at around 2 a.m.

“Woman advises that the house is on fire,” a disatcher is heard saying in radio transmissions. “She says her roommate is still inside the house. Woman is hysterical.”

Investigators said crews found the man dead in a bedroom and rushed another person to the hospital.

Bryan Sautter, who lives in the house, he woke up to the sound of smoke alarms at around 2:15 a.m.

“I got up and opened the door and noticed it was all smoke in the house,” said Sautter.

According to residents, the home is broken up into multiple units occupied by different people.

“My other roommate opened up my other roommate’s door and saw a lot of flames, so it obviously started in that room,” said Sautter, “and I’m not sure how it spread, if it spread throughout the whole house, but there’s a lot of damage.”

Another roomater, Andre McCray, said he happened to be outside the house at the time when his girlfriend first called for help. Witnessing the blaze unfold, he ran back in to try and save his roommates.

“All I know is she told me she heard screaming, and I just went to the room to go try and save them,” he said. “It’s really foggy. I see black smoke, I bust the door open; all I see is fire and smoke. So I went to the kitchen to get water. I went to the bathroom to get water. I turned the sink on. I went back and forth into the kitchen. I got a hose to try and spray it down. I did the best I could.”

BSO officials said about 40 firefighters were able to contain the blaze in roughly 20 minutes. The house, however, sustained severe damage, leaving seven residents displaced.

The interior of the home was completely destroyed. Volunteers with the American Red Cross are working with those who were displaced to find shelter.

Investigators were later seen removing the deceased victim’s body from the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

