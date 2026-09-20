LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead, one person has been hospitalized and one person has been detained after a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The incident happened in the 3200 block of Northwest 37th Street on Sunday morning.

BSO deputies said that they arrived at the scene and located an adult male who was shot, and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the individual to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Deputies said that they also learned that a second victim who received gunshot wounds had self-transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

One person was detained as well, according to officials.

A witness shared what she heard, and said that she heard gunshots while inside her home.

“It was real loud, it was a really big thing out here. I don’t know, I was upstairs in the room and I just heard the gunshots and I heard two people got hurt,” she said.

7News cameras captured investigators at the scene, where they spent several hours taping off sections of the street.

Police dogs were also present and helped detectives search for clues.

BSO officials said that they are currently investigating the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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