MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Road patrol units responded to a single-car motor vehicle crash in Margate that left one person dead.

Margate Police Department received alerts overnight on Saturday around 4:44 a.m. about the fatal accident along 3100 N State Road 7.

Upon arrival the driver of the vehicle was deceased and the passenger was transported to a nearby trauma center and is currently in critical condition.

According to police, the car crashed into a tree and the impact appeared to be on the side of the vehicle.

Traffic homicide investigators are currently conducting their investigation; they’ll be making the final determination.

The investigation is still ongoing, and if anybody has additional information regarding this crash, they can contact the Margate Police Department.

