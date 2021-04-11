1 dead, 1 hospitalized after domestic dispute in Hollywood leads to shooting

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after, police said, a domestic dispute in a Hollywood home ended in a shooting.

Hollywood Police said they received a 911 call about a shooting at a home in the area of Northeast 20th Avenue and Johnson Street, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.

When they arrived, they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials said one of the victims succumbed to their injuries.

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to an area hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

Those involved in the shooting remained at the home as police investigate exactly what led up to it.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.