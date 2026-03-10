DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash in Davie has left a person dead and sent another to a hospital with serious injuries.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to 1900 S Flamingo Road on Tuesday afternoon where a two-car crash had occurred.

Officers said one person died on scene and paramedics rushed another person to a local hospital.

Traffic detectives say northbound lanes of Flamingo Road at the 2600 block is currently shut down as the investigation begins.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

