COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash in Coconut Creek has left one person dead and has sent another to the hospital.

Coconut Creek Police and Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday.

We are investigating a fatal traffic crash in the 4800 block of Sample Rd. One person is deceased on scene. Another person has been taken to a hospital for treatment. There were 3 vehicles involved. It happened at 2:45 pm… pic.twitter.com/1NcCX4pN86 — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) September 15, 2022

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene of the wreck just after 4 p.m. A Smart car was seen with extensive damage to the front. A large tent was set up next to the vehicle.

On the other side of the roadway, cameras showed a black pickup truck and blue sedan, also with considerable damage.

First responders pronounced one person dead at the scene.

A second person involved in the crash was transported as a trauma patient to Broward Health North.

According to police, Sample Road will remain shut down in both directions between Lyons Road and Banks Road as they continue their investigation.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

