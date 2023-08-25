SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person died and another was hospitalized after a two-car crash in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police and fire rescue arrived at the scene at the corner of Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 136th Avenue, near the Sawgrass Mills Mall, Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the crashed vehicle ended up on the other side of the road.

According to Sunrise Fire Rescue, one victim was airlifted to the trauma center at Broward Health Medical Center while the second victim was transported by ground.

The driver was who was airlifted was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The second driver is expected to be OK.

No other injuries were reported.

The roadway was been closed as crews work to remove the car and clean up debris caused by the crash, but has since reopened.

