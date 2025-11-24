DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital following a shooting in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Sunday morning near the 200 block of Northwest Second Way.

“We’re being advised they can hear somebody shooting. Its coming from the neighbors home,” said a Broadcastify audio. “They heard them arguing but heard shots only.”

Upon arrival, BSO deputies and Fire Rescue units found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. They began lifesaving measures before rushing him to a local hospital where he would not survive.

Following the initial call, deputies issued a be on the lookout alert for a black Honda Civic.

Soon after issuing the alert, 7News cameras captured deputies surrounding the car with their guns drawn.

Deputies were seen detaining a man right beside the car. It’s unclear whether or not that man is responsible for firing the deadly shots.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

