SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a firearm was discharged in a parking lot of Sawgrass Mills Mall in Sunrise, leaving one person dead and another in custody.

According to investigators, the incident happened in the north paking lot of the shopping center, near North Flamingo Road and West Sunrise Boulevard, early Saturday morning.

One person was transported to the hospital, but they did not survive.

Sunrise Police officers detained one person after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.