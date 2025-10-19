PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the search for the suspect of a shooting early Sunday morning in Pembroke Pines.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of Rickey’s Sports Bar and Grill in the 8000 Block of Pines Boulevard.

When officers arrived, two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of the men died, while the other is being treated.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.