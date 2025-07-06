HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Beach Police Department responded to a shooting near the area of Southwest 10 Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police said they discovered a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a deceased man when they arrived.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Officials are investigating the area, but said they believe it to be an isolated incident that appears to be domestic-related.

