DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a shooting occurred outside the parking lot of a beauty school along South University Drive in Davie.

Davie Police responded to the area near Aveda Institute located at the 4100 block of South University Drive on Tuesday afternoon .

Davie Police are on scene working a shooting on South University Drive. We are not looking for any subjects. Avoid the area. — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) January 27, 2026

7News cameras captured a massive law enforcement presence in the area.

“At 2:08 p.m., a report of a shooting was received at the Aveda Institute. Officers responded. They found two victims in the parking lot. One was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition. The second was deceased on scene,” said Davie Police spokesperson Julia Ross.

Witnesses who were either students or clients of the beauty school tell 7News they heard screaming and several gunshots.

Cellphone video shows Davie Police officers evacuating the beauty school. Students and clients are seen walking out with their hands raised as officers with long guns direct them to the exits.

During the video, people can be heard crying and panicking.

One witness, Monica May, was inside the beauty school when law enforcement officials entered and alerted people of a situation.

“I saw a lot of the girls told everybody to get up and rush out. It was confusion, nobody knew which way to go, and finally they pushed us out in front of the door with cops with their rifles and we went out to the parking lot. We had to sit down on the floor and we were taken to another place, a safe place,” said May.

She said she spoke to a woman who witnessed the shooting.

“She told me she was outside and all of a sudden they started hearing shots and when they looked they saw [a man] on the side window of a car and was shooting. I asked, ‘Did you see the shooting?’ and they said they saw him shooting her in her vehicle.”

May added another woman who was with the victim had entered the beauty school moments before the shooting.

“Her friend who worked in [the beauty school] had walked inside to get something and when she heard what was going on, she found out that her friend was killed,” said May.

May said she was nervous and shaking in the aftermath of the incident.

“It was, I don’t even know how to explain the feeling, but it happened so fast, everything was crazy. They wouldn’t tell us nothing for the longest time until we got to the safe place and they told us that someone had died. That’s when most of us broke down because it is sad,” she said.

Another woman who was inside described what she heard to 7News.

“I didn’t know where to hide because it’s very open in there, so then I kind of went to another place, more closed, and was just waiting and then they started screaming, ‘Everybody out, everybody out,'” she said.

Other witnesses told 7News the shooter was fully covered, wearing a hoodie and a mask.

Officials say they are not looking for any subject at this time.

Detectives urge motorists to avoid the area from Griffin Road to Nova Drive as officials investigate.

Police have not released the identities of the two people involved in this incident.

The beauty school announced on social media that they will be closed for the rest of the week.

