PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the search for the gunman responsible for an overnight shooting in Pembroke Pines that, they said, left a man dead and sent another to the hospital.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of Rickey’s Sports Bar & Grill, located along the 8000 block of Pines Boulevard, at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

“Everyone was out at the bar, having a good time. It came to the end, and then everyone was in the parking lot, and all of a sudden, you just hear gunshots go off,” said a witness who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera. “And then, after the gunshots were going off, everybody was running. In the end, you saw two people on the floor — one by the car, and one was in front of the establishment.”

Paramedics transported both men to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of the men died, while the other is being treated.

This isn’t the first time shots have been fired at this location. Back in April, a person was killed in a shooting outside the business.

The investigation into Sunday’s shooting remains ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

