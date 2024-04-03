HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Hallandale Beach that left one person critically injured.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at 803 Silks Run near Strike 10 Bowling inside of Gulfstream Park.

According to Hallandale Police, one victim was transported to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

Dozens of investigators were at the scene taking photos of the scene and collecting evidence. Two cars were reportedly towed away from the scene as well.

Authorities are still gathering information as their investigation unfolds.

