HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting inside of Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach that left one person critically injured.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning near Strike 10 Bowling, located near the corner of Derby Lane and Silks Run.

“Caller advising her friend just got shot. Line disconnected,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner. “She’s advising she shot her boyfriend.”

7News cameras captured crime scene tape and markers on the ground after officers responded to shots fired overnight.

According to Hallandale Police, the victim, a 37-year-old transgender male, was transported to Aventura Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

“We’ve started CPR,” said a first responder over Broadcastify police scanner.

Dozens of investigators were at the scene taking photos of the scene and collecting evidence. A sports car and an SUV were also towed away from the scene at around 4 a.m.

Police said that the shooting was an isolated incident between two people who knew each other. Currently, police do not have a suspect in custody, but they are searching for a woman who pulled the trigger.

They are not considering the gender of the victim as a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Hallandale Beach Police at 954-457-1400 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

