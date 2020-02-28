1 critically hurt after house catches fire in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that left a house uninhabitable and one person seriously hurt in Miramar.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Alhambra Boulevard, at around 2 a.m., Friday.

Surveillance video obtained by 7News showed intense flames engulfing the entire home.

A family was forced from the house in the overnight hours as temperatures dipped to the 40s.

Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside the home.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

7News spoke with a neighbor who said she was at work when she got a call from her daughter.

“Her stepfather woke her up and said, ‘Fire, fire, fire,'” Patsie Finleysons said. “It was all fire there in the back. I hope they could rebuild and live there again so we can talk, because they are good neighbors.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

